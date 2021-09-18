WOL vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League 2021-22 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford: Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to make consecutive wins in the Premier League when they host Brentford to Molineux on Saturday.

After three back-to-back defeats, the Wolves returned to winning ways against Watford with a 2-0 victory in their last league encounter. Bruno Lage’s men, who sit 13th in the rankings, have also progressed in the EFL Cup. They have been playing well under the new manager. However,their results don’t justify their performances. Brentford, on the other hand, started their campaign in the Premier League with a shock defeat of Arsenal. Since then, they have had two draws and a 0-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. The Wolves have been extremely good to watch this season, whereas the Bees have shown that they are no pushovers, however, the upcoming match between both sides has all the makings of a low-scoring game.

The WOL vs BRE match is scheduled to kick off at 05:00 PM IST

WOL vs BRE Telecast

The Premier League 2021-22 matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

WOL vs BRE Live Streaming

The match between WOL vs BRE is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

WOL vs BRE Match Details

The match between WOL vs BRE will be played on Saturday, September 18, at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England. The game will kick-off at 05:00 PMIST.

INT vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Raul Jimenez

Vice-Captain: Ruben Neves

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Fernando Marcal, Pontus Jansson, Romain Saiss

Midfielders: Adama Traore, Ruben Neves, Sergi Canos

Strikers: Raul Jimenez, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford probable starting XI:

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Maximilian Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Hwang Hee-chan, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Brentford: David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

