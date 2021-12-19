WOL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea: Chelsea will square off against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in their next Premier League match. The match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers are slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST) and it will be held at the Molineux Stadium. The visiting team is coming into this game after an upsetting results midweek when they were held for a frustrating 1-1 draw by Everton. With this game, Chelsea will look to go back to winning ways and close the gap with the top two teams by collecting maximum points on display.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be high on confidence, having registered a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in their last game. Prior to their win over Brighton, the Wolves were winless in their last four-match. Wolves have played 17 games this season and have managed to win seven, lost seven while three games ended in a draw.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

WOL vs CHE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

WOL vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

WOL vs CHE Match Details

The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea will be played on Sunday, December 19, at the Molineux Stadium. The game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

WOL vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Pulisic

Vice-Captain: Mount

WOL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jose Sa

Defenders: Kilman, Saiss, Chalobah, Rudiger

Midfielders: Semedo, Neves, Mount, Jorginho

Strikers: Pulisic, Jimenez

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: Jose Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Pulisic

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.