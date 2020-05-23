WOL vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The German league Bundesliga is the first major football tournament to resume after sports events were halted due to the coronavirus crisis. This Saturday will see Wolfsburg take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga League 2019-20. The match will take place at the Volkswagen Arena, Germany.

While Wolfsburg are at the sixth spot in the points table, Dortmund have a four points difference from the table leaders Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg have 39 points in their kitty from 26 matches, meanwhile, Dortmund currently have 54 points from 26 games. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund fixture will kick off at 7 pm IST.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 WOL vs DOR Dream11 Predictions Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund had registered a 4-0 win over Schalke in their last match to consolidate their position on the second position. While with this match the side saw their fifth continuous win; Wolfsburg have been undefeated in their last seven league games.

With over 10 points difference from the Borussia club, Wolfsburg will strive hard to clinch the victory points. Their win over Augsburg by 2-1 will also work as a necessary boost.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team

Dream11 Team WOL vs DOR Goalkeeper: K Casteels

Dream11 Team WOL vs DOR Defenders: M Hummels, L Piszczek, M Akanji, P Otavio

Dream11 Team WOL vs DOR Midfielders: T Hazard, E Can, J Brekalo, R Steffen

Dream11 Team WOL vs DOR Strikers: J Sancho, E Haaland

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Wolfsburg probable lineup vs Borussia Dortmund: Casteels, Mbabu, Knoche, Brooks, Otavio, Schalger, Arnold, Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo, Weghorst

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund probable Playing XI vs Wolfsburg: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Can, Brandt, Guerreiro, Sancho, Haaland, Hazard