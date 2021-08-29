WOL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Premier League 2021-22 between Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United: Manchester United pulled off one of the most remarkable transfers ever seen in football, with a sensational deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford on Friday. The Red Devils, with a celebratory atmosphere in the air, are set to play their third match of the new Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The game will be hosted at the Wolves’ home ground - Molineux Stadium - on Sunday.

The Wolves will be back on home turf for the second time in a week this Sunday. After starting with back-to-back defeats to start the season, Bruno Lage’s side slid to the 16th spot in the early standings. However, the Midlands outfit did find their groove in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with a dominant 4-0 win over Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

On the contrary, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kicked off the new season by thrashing Leeds United 5-1 on opening day, but slumped to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are on the brink of creating history, which will be possible if they avoid a loss on Sunday. With a win in tomorrow’s clash, they will enjoy the longest unbeaten away run in English football league history, the team has not lost on the road in the Premier League since January last year. Notably, the upcoming fixture will also be Solskjaer’s 100th Premier League match in charge of the club.

The WOL vs MUN game is scheduled to kick off at 09:00 PM IST.

Premier League 2021-22, WOL vs MUN Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels will broadcast the live proceedings, while live streaming is available on Disney + Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

WOL vs MUN Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The WOL vs MUN match will be played on Sunday, August 29 at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England. The game will kick-off at 09:00 PM IST.

WOL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mason Greenwood

Vice-Captain: Adama Traore

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leander Dendoncker, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Ruben Neves

Strikers: Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba, Adama Traore

WOL vs MUN Probable XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa (GK); Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Francisco Trincao, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood

