WOL vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur: Wolves host Tottenham Hotspur and Molineux Stadium will witness manager Nuno Santo take charge, but not for the hosts as the Portuguese manager was appointed as the new head coach for Tottenham Hotspurs for this season.

Wolves lost their first match of the Premier League to Leicester City, whereas Tottenham Hotspurs enter the clash after beating the Premier League champions Manchester City in their opening clash. Once again, the question being asked is whether Harry Kane will play for Spurs or not. It seems highly unlikely for the English striker to start for Spurs against Wolves. As the disputes between the striker and the club continue, Santo will hope to add another victory to his belt as Spurs manager as they take on Wolves.

Fans here can check the WOL vs TOT Dream 11 and Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI.

WOL vs TOT Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

WOL vs TOT Live Streaming

The match between WOL vs TOT is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

WOL vs TOT Match Details

The match between WOL vs TOT will be played on Sunday, August 22, at Molineux Stadium. The game will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

WOL vs TOT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Hugi Lloris

Vice-Captain: Joao Moutinho

WOL vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo LLoris

Defenders: Sergio Reguilon, Davinson Sanchez, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Dele Alli

Strikers: Son Heung-Min, Raul Jimenez, Lucas Moura

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

Wolves Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jose Sa (GK), Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Trincao, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez

