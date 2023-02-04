Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Live?

Wolfsburg will battle it out against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Sunday at the Volkswagen Arena. Julian Nagelsmann’s men are currently top of the table with 37 points from 18 matches so far in Germany’s top-flight league. Things are pretty tight at the top with Union Berlin creeping up behind them in second place with 36 points. Bayern have drawn their last three games in the Bundesliga making their position at the top very flimsy as of now. They would be hoping for a much-needed victory in order to put some daylight between them and the Berlin-based club.

Wolfsburg are currently seventh in Germany’s top league with 29 points from 18 games. They were eliminated by Union Berlin in the DFB Pokal Round of 16 in their last outing. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga courtesy of a double by Niclas Fulkberg. They would be eager to put an end to their losing streak, but that is much easier said than done against a team like Bayern Munich

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich be played?

The Premier League match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will be played on February 5, Sunday.

Where will the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will be played at Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg.

At what time will the Bundesliga match Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich begin?

The Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will begin at 10:00 pm IST, on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Probable Starting XI:

Wolfsburg Probable Starting XI: Koen Casteels, Paulo Otavio Rosa Silva, Micky van de Ven, Ridle Baku, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Mattias Svanberg, Maximilian Arnold, Yannick Gerhardt, Jakub Kaminski, Jonas Wind, Patrick Wimmer

Bayern Munich Probable Starting XI: Yann Sommer, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joao Cancelo, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Eric Choupo Moting

Read all the Latest Sports News here