Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, WOL vs FRK Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Wolfsburg (WOL) will roll out the carpet for Frankfurt (FRK) in their upcoming Bundesliga League 2019-20 fixture on Saturday. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt will be played at Volkswagon Arena. Wolfsburg will eye to form their position in the points table in the home game. Currently, they are on the sixth spot with 42 points. Whereas Frankfurt, who sit at 14th spot with 29 points, will try not to slip in the relegation zone. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt kick-off time is 7 pm.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 WOL vs FRK Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Wolfsburg won their latest match against Leverkusen by 4-1. The team till date have won 11 out of 28 matches. On the other hand, Frankfurt’s last match against

Freiburg was a draw with both teams scoring three goals each. As of now, FRK have only eight out of 27 matches.

Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs FRK Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Strikers: W Weghorst, J Brekalo

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs FRK Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Captain: Wout

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs FRK Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Vice Captain: M Arnold

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs FRK Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Goalkeeper: K Trapp

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs FRK Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Defenders: Martin, J Roussillon, K Mbabu, J Brooks

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs FRK Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Midfielders: R Steffen, M Arnold, S Rode, D Kohr

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs FRK Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Frankfurt Strikers: W Weghorst, J Brekalo

Bundesliga League 2019-20 WOL probable lineup vs FRK: Casteels, Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon, Steffen, Schlager, Arnold, Brekalo, Weghorst, Victor

Bundesliga League 2019-20 FRK probable Playing XI vs WOL: Trapp, Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Toure, Kohr, Rode, Kostic, Kamada, Silva, Dost