Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the FA Cup match live?

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Liverpool for a riveting FA Cup clash on January 18. Both these teams played out a 2-2 draw in their last FA Cup encounter at Anfield. Liverpool are coming into this third-round replay after being trumped 3-0 by Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were simply outclassed and torn to shreds at the home of Brighton on Saturday afternoon. Klopp would want his team to recover from that loss quickly and put up a good show at the Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool’s midfielder Stefan Bajcetic could feature in the playing XI as he recovered from a hip problem. Meanwhile, the hosts will fancy their chances against this Liverpool side. Wolves will be hoping to eliminate the reigning FA Cup champions on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ| Ronaldo to Face Messi in Saudi Arabia, CR7 Named Captain of All-Star XI for PSG Friendly

Ahead of the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool be played?

The FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will be played on January 18.

Where will the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool be played?

The FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

What time will the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool begin?

The FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will begin at 1:15 am IST, on January 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool?

The FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool?

The FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Line-up: Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Nunes; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson: Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Carvalho

Read all the Latest Sports News here