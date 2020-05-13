FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Wolves' Gibbs-White Faces Disciplinary Action After Seen Attending Party in Since-deleted Snapchat Video

Morgan Gibbs-White (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Morgan Gibbs-White was seen attending a party in London with contestants from reality television show Love Island last week.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
London: Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is set to face disciplinary action after becoming the latest Premier League player to breach the coronavirus lockdown.

Gibbs-White, 20, was seen in a since-deleted Snapchat video attending a London party with contestants from reality television show Love Island last week.

Wolves, who saw their players return to limited training on Monday, are dealing with the matter internally according to a spokesperson.

Gibbs-White could face discipline after the England Under-21 international had previously asked fans to stay at home during the health crisis.

He wrote on Instagram in March: "Please stay at home and only go out if it is completely necessary. Now is the time to self-isolate, social distance and do our bit to support the NHS. They stay at work for us - let's stay at home for them."

Gibbs-White becomes yet another Premier League player to flout the lockdown since the Premier League was postponed in March.

Jack Grealish, Moise Kean, Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka have all broken lockdown protocols.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker also apologised last month after it was widely reported he held a sex party at his home.

Walker has also written to some of the club's supporters to say sorry after he travelled to South Yorkshire to visit his sister and parents at different addresses.

