FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Wolves' Jonny to Have Surgery for Knee Ligament Injury, Return Date Unknown

Jonny (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jonny (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny sustained an injury on his right anterior cruciate ligament in the Europa League and will require surgery.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Share this:

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Jonny will miss the rest of their Europa League campaign after damaging his right anterior cruciate ligament, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Spanish wing back sustained the injury in the first half of their 1-0 Europa League win over Olympiakos on Thursday and will require surgery, the club said in a statement.

“… A scan confirmed the first clinical impression of an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament which will require surgical repair,” Wolves doctor Matt Perry said.

“This has been arranged and the whole team wish Jonny well on his path to recovery.”

Wolves, who finished seventh in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, meet Sevilla in the quarter-finals of Europe’s second tier club competition.

The new Premier League season begins on Sept. 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Loading