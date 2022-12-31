Wolves vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India?

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League campaign without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo on a positive note after clinching a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. English striker Marcus Rashford scored a goal and later provided an assist to earn a much-needed victory for Manchester United.

The win helped the Red Devils in moving to within a point of the top four. Erik ten Hag’s men currently claim the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 29 points under their belt.

Manchester United will now aim to carry forward the winning momentum as they are all set to take on Wolves on Saturday. The Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester United will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Wolves, on the other hand, secured a winning start to the second half of the season after getting the better of Everton 2-1. After clinching 13 points from 16 matches, the Wolves now occupy the 18th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Wolves and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2022-23 match between Wolves and Manchester United be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Wolves and Manchester United will take place on December 31, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Wolves vs Manchester United be played?

The EPL match between Wolves and Manchester United will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Wolves vs Manchester United begin?

The EPL match between Wolves and Manchester United will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wolves vs Manchester United EPL match?

Wolves vs Manchester United EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wolves vs Manchester United EPL match?

Wolves vs Manchester United EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Wolves vs Manchester United Possible Starting XIs

Wolves Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Joe Hodge, Hee-Chan Hwang, Diego Costa, Goncalo Guedes

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

