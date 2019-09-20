Woman Claims to be 'One of the Three' McDonald's Employees Who Gave Cristiano Ronaldo Burgers as a Starving Kid

Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview with Piers Morgan revealed that as a kid in Portugal, he used to beg for burgers.

Ronaldo used to walk up to the McDonald's next to the Sporting Lisbon stadium and asked for burgers, adding that there was someone called 'Edna' and two other girls - who he hasn't been able to find since.

"I asked people in Portugal, they closed the McDonald's, but if this interview can help find them, I would be so happy.

"I want to invite them to Turin or Lisbon to come have dinner with me because I want to give something back," Ronaldo had said in the interview.

Morgan after the interview aired in the UK hinted that the woman may have been found 'Edna'.

In another twist, one woman named Paula Leca, has come forward claiming to one of the three girls who gave Ronaldo burgers.

"They would appear in front of the restaurant and when there were hamburgers left over our manager would give us permission to hand them over," the Leca told Portuguese radio station Renascenca.

"One of the boys was Cristiano Ronaldo who was perhaps the most timid of them all.

"This happened almost every night each week.'

"I still laugh about it all now. I had already told my son about it but he thought it was a fib because he couldn't imagine his mum ever giving Cristiano Ronaldo a hamburger.

"My husband already knew about it, because sometimes he would go to pick me up from work at night and he also saw him.

"It's funny to go back now to something that happened so long ago. It shows his humility. At least now people know this wasn't an invention.

"If he invited me out for dinner, I'd go for sure. The first thing I'd do would be to say thank you and during the meal we would have time to remember those times."

