Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Woman Footballer's Hijab Came Off During a Match. Watch How Opponents Helped Her

A footballer's hijab came undone during a match but her opponents came to her rescue, forming a huddle to protect her modesty.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 20, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Footballer's Hijab Came Off During a Match. Watch How Opponents Helped Her
Footballer came to he rescue of their opponent's hijab came undone.

Football is known as the beautiful game and something that happened during a women's football game has won the internet since the incident came to light.

During a football match between Jordan's Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club in the WAFF Women's Club Championship, a footballer's hijab came undone while trying to dribble past her opponents.

What the opponents did has won the hearts of netizens all over. The very players who were tasked to defend against her and who all she was trying to get past, came to her aid. The players came around to form a huddle around to protect her modesty.

Here have a look at the video:

The crowd present at the stadium too cheered for them and their empathic and respectful act.

Shabab al Ordon Club, the club from Jordan, eventually went onto win the tournament but it was their act of rushing to the rescue of their opponent that has won the heart all over the internet.

More than a game

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram