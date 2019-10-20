Woman Footballer's Hijab Came Off During a Match. Watch How Opponents Helped Her
A footballer's hijab came undone during a match but her opponents came to her rescue, forming a huddle to protect her modesty.
Footballer came to he rescue of their opponent's hijab came undone.
Football is known as the beautiful game and something that happened during a women's football game has won the internet since the incident came to light.
During a football match between Jordan's Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club in the WAFF Women's Club Championship, a footballer's hijab came undone while trying to dribble past her opponents.
What the opponents did has won the hearts of netizens all over. The very players who were tasked to defend against her and who all she was trying to get past, came to her aid. The players came around to form a huddle around to protect her modesty.
Here have a look at the video:
JUST BEAUTIFUL.
Opponents huddle up around a Hijabi footballer in order to protect her from showing her hair. pic.twitter.com/O5aC84AhmN
— Shuaib Ahmed (@Footynions) October 13, 2019
The crowd present at the stadium too cheered for them and their empathic and respectful act.
Shabab al Ordon Club, the club from Jordan, eventually went onto win the tournament but it was their act of rushing to the rescue of their opponent that has won the heart all over the internet.
More than a game
— Budiman Burhan ️ (@Boedhiemen) October 14, 2019
This is real feminism, sisterhood, respect
— China Colorina (@ChinaColorina) October 17, 2019
Having respect for someone else’s customs and beliefs even if they aren’t your own. We definitely need more of this in the world today.
— Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 14, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 20 Written Update: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz Declared Safe
- Ranveer Singh Reveals That He Takes Time Management Tips From Deepika Padukone
- Rafael Nadal Gets Married to His Partner of 14 Years Xisco Perello
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it