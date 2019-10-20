Woman Footballer's Hijab Came Off During a Match. Watch How Opponents Helped Her

Football is known as the beautiful game and something that happened during a women's football game has won the internet since the incident came to light.

During a football match between Jordan's Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club in the WAFF Women's Club Championship, a footballer's hijab came undone while trying to dribble past her opponents.

What the opponents did has won the hearts of netizens all over. The very players who were tasked to defend against her and who all she was trying to get past, came to her aid. The players came around to form a huddle around to protect her modesty.

The crowd present at the stadium too cheered for them and their empathic and respectful act.

Shabab al Ordon Club, the club from Jordan, eventually went onto win the tournament but it was their act of rushing to the rescue of their opponent that has won the heart all over the internet.

