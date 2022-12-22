Woman Who Went Topless After Argentina's World Cup Win Escapes Arrest in Qatar

An Argentina fan, who was seen flashing her breasts after Lionel Messi and co. clinched the World Cup title on Sunday, has supposedly avoided punishment in Qatar. Many were concerned about her well-being after security officials were seen accompanying her at the Lusail Stadium. Argentina bagged their first World Cup since 1986 after Lionel Messi and co put up a spirited performance in the finale. Fans and supporters from Argentina were understandably ecstatic, and it now seems that they went just a bit too wild with their celebrations.

Qatar had asked fans to show respect for their local culture and avoid wearing revealing clothes in public. Among the different restrictions, fans were asked to cover their shoulders and knees and dress modestly. The code of ethics also warned the spectators not to go shirtless in the stadium during the matches.

However, the woman, seen flashing in videos from the stadium, seems to have escaped any action. An article by media outlet Outkick suggested that the fan was not even arrested post the incident as she was seen flashing outside the stadium after the incident, in another social media post.

The dresses of fans during the World Cup matches remained a hot topic of discussion throughout the tournament. Former Miss Croatia Ivan Knoll, who was dubbed as the ‘World Cup’s hottest fan,’ also received a lot of flak with her revealing outfits throughout the tournament, insinuating that she was disrespectful of the local culture that prohibited women from wearing such risqué outfits.

Coming back to the World Cup decider, the clash of Argentina vs France was every bit of the final that football fans across the globe would have wished for. La Albicelsete were comfortably leading after the first half courtesy of goals from Angel di Maria and Lionel Messi. While Lionel Scaloni’s men seemed to be in cruise control, Kylian Mbappe scored two quickfire goals in the 80th and 81st minute to bring his team back on level terms.

The Argentinians led once again in extra time as Messi got another goal to his name, but Mbappe didn’t give up, scoring from the spot kick in the 118th minute. The Argentina team finally got the better of France in the penalty shootout after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their penalties for Les Bleus.

