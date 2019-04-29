English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women’s Champions League: Lyon Beat Chelsea to Set Up Final vs Barcelona
Women’s Champions League: Lyon will bid for a fourth straight title when they take on first-time finalists Barcelona.
Lyon beat Chelsea 3-2 on aggregate to advance to Women's Champions League final. (Photo Credit: Lyon)
Loading...
Madrid: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes lamented Swedish referee Sara Persson's "horrendous" officiating after title-holders Lyon knocked the Blues out of the Women's Champions League at the semi-final stage on Sunday.
South Korea's Ji So-yun scored with a fine free-kick for Chelsea but it was not enough to defeat European powerhouse Lyon who had gone ahead through Eugenie Le Sommer's well-taken goal that secured a 1-1 draw in the second leg and 3-2 aggregate victory.
French side Lyon will now face Barcelona in a bid for a fourth successive Champions League crown.
Hayes, while proud of how Chelsea had pushed Lyon hard, made no attempt to hide her unhappiness with Persson's performance.
"I'm going to take a fine for it, but I thought the referee was horrendous," said Hayes.
"You really want strong officials in big games. She didn't manage the game, I think she was scared of them. She didn't control both teams."
Chelsea pressed hard for a second goal in the second half with captain Karen Carney curling a fine shot against a post.
Defeat left the London club unable to qualify for next season's Champions League as Chelsea cannot finish in the top two of this term's English Women's Super League.
'SCARED THE LIFE OUT OF THEM'
"Unfortunately we've been too much of a nearly team this year," admitted Hayes.
"We've gone toe-to-toe with the champions of Europe, we scared the life out of them and made them average," she added.
"Lyon's seven-year dominance is massively threatened. It's the start of a new era in the women's game. We just would have liked to have progressed and put the nail in their coffin today.
"But I can't be critical, I'm so proud of my players."
Lyon boss Reynald Pedros accepted Hayes' assertion that his side's European dominance is now under serious threat.
"Our rivals are getting stronger," he said. "We're very much aware, we knew from our experiences once you get to the knockout stages, this year and last year, that other teams are getting stronger.
"We know we've got to work even harder than ever to stay ahead of the pack."
BARCELONA WOMEN BEAT BAYERN TO REACH FIRST FINAL
Barcelona Women will play Lyon in their first ever Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich 1-0 on Sunday to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory.
Lyon will be attempting to lift the cup for a fourth consecutive time, and sixth overall, when they play the final in Budapest on May 18.
But Barca have never gone this far, having lost in the last four to Paris Saint-Germain on their previous best run in 2017.
Mariona Caldentey's penalty towards the end of the first half proved the difference against Bayern in front of a crowd of 12,764 at Miniestadi, a Barcelona record for a women's home match.
The one blot on the afternoon was Kheira Hamraoui being sent off in the 70th minute, which left her team hanging on and means she will be suspended for the final.
Bayern captain Melanie Leupolz had earlier rattled the crossbar and Sara Dabritz was among those to miss good chances during a period of sustained pressure after half-time.
Barca keeper Sandra Panos also made an excellent save to deny a header from Dominika Skorvankova and as time ran out for Bayern, frustration grew, with their coach Thomas Worle sent off for dissent.
The result might have been more emphatic had the Catalans been more clinical late on but it took nothing away from their celebrations, as players and staff raced onto the pitch at the final whistle.
South Korea's Ji So-yun scored with a fine free-kick for Chelsea but it was not enough to defeat European powerhouse Lyon who had gone ahead through Eugenie Le Sommer's well-taken goal that secured a 1-1 draw in the second leg and 3-2 aggregate victory.
French side Lyon will now face Barcelona in a bid for a fourth successive Champions League crown.
Hayes, while proud of how Chelsea had pushed Lyon hard, made no attempt to hide her unhappiness with Persson's performance.
"I'm going to take a fine for it, but I thought the referee was horrendous," said Hayes.
"You really want strong officials in big games. She didn't manage the game, I think she was scared of them. She didn't control both teams."
Chelsea pressed hard for a second goal in the second half with captain Karen Carney curling a fine shot against a post.
Defeat left the London club unable to qualify for next season's Champions League as Chelsea cannot finish in the top two of this term's English Women's Super League.
On va à Budapest ! 💪🏻🔴🔵 #CFCOL pic.twitter.com/tdZIpHmXbE— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) April 28, 2019
'SCARED THE LIFE OUT OF THEM'
"Unfortunately we've been too much of a nearly team this year," admitted Hayes.
"We've gone toe-to-toe with the champions of Europe, we scared the life out of them and made them average," she added.
"Lyon's seven-year dominance is massively threatened. It's the start of a new era in the women's game. We just would have liked to have progressed and put the nail in their coffin today.
"But I can't be critical, I'm so proud of my players."
Up, over and in! 💫— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 28, 2019
Ji's goal has got us back in this semi-final! 💪 #CFCOL pic.twitter.com/Jaw9JULBP9
Lyon boss Reynald Pedros accepted Hayes' assertion that his side's European dominance is now under serious threat.
"Our rivals are getting stronger," he said. "We're very much aware, we knew from our experiences once you get to the knockout stages, this year and last year, that other teams are getting stronger.
"We know we've got to work even harder than ever to stay ahead of the pack."
BARCELONA WOMEN BEAT BAYERN TO REACH FIRST FINAL
Barcelona Women will play Lyon in their first ever Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich 1-0 on Sunday to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory.
Lyon will be attempting to lift the cup for a fourth consecutive time, and sixth overall, when they play the final in Budapest on May 18.
Hands up if you're going to the #UWCL final @FCBfemeni 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/NbanDqVN93— #UWCL (@UWCL) April 28, 2019
But Barca have never gone this far, having lost in the last four to Paris Saint-Germain on their previous best run in 2017.
Mariona Caldentey's penalty towards the end of the first half proved the difference against Bayern in front of a crowd of 12,764 at Miniestadi, a Barcelona record for a women's home match.
The one blot on the afternoon was Kheira Hamraoui being sent off in the 70th minute, which left her team hanging on and means she will be suspended for the final.
Bayern captain Melanie Leupolz had earlier rattled the crossbar and Sara Dabritz was among those to miss good chances during a period of sustained pressure after half-time.
Barca keeper Sandra Panos also made an excellent save to deny a header from Dominika Skorvankova and as time ran out for Bayern, frustration grew, with their coach Thomas Worle sent off for dissent.
The result might have been more emphatic had the Catalans been more clinical late on but it took nothing away from their celebrations, as players and staff raced onto the pitch at the final whistle.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber’s Free Kick to Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Heroics
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
- Telangana Teacher Suspended for Giving Zero to Student Who Scored 99 Marks
- Melisandre Knew This About Arya Stark All Along and 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Shook
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results