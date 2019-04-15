English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women’s FA Cup: Manchester City beat Chelsea to set up final vs West Ham United
Women’s FA Cup: A stoppage time own goal sent title holders Chelsea crashing out as Manchester City stayed on course for a domestic double.
Manchester City had won the Women's FA Cup in 2017. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Manchester City advanced to a Women's FA Cup final after Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson scored a stoppage time own goal in the semi-final on Sunday.
Sweden international Eriksson sliced the ball into her own net while attempting to clear Demi Stokes' hopeful cross in the 92nd minute to send the holders crashing out of the competition.
Nick Cushing's side next take on West Ham United who reached the final of the tournament for the first time with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Reading after the match finished 1-1 at Adams Park.
South Korea's Cho So-hyun struck the decisive spot kick after the sides could not be separated following extra time.
The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on May 4 where 2017 champions City will look to claim another trophy this season after their League Cup success earlier this year.
City are second behind Arsenal in the FA Women's Super League with 44 points.
Sweden international Eriksson sliced the ball into her own net while attempting to clear Demi Stokes' hopeful cross in the 92nd minute to send the holders crashing out of the competition.
Nick Cushing's side next take on West Ham United who reached the final of the tournament for the first time with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Reading after the match finished 1-1 at Adams Park.
South Korea's Cho So-hyun struck the decisive spot kick after the sides could not be separated following extra time.
The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on May 4 where 2017 champions City will look to claim another trophy this season after their League Cup success earlier this year.
City are second behind Arsenal in the FA Women's Super League with 44 points.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 Hybrid Sportscar Modified by DC Design
- Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode of 'GoT' Season 8
- Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Give Us Major Style Goals, See Pics
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
- Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of GoT Season 8 Premiere
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results