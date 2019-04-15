SPONSORED BY
Women’s FA Cup: Manchester City beat Chelsea to set up final vs West Ham United

Women’s FA Cup: A stoppage time own goal sent title holders Chelsea crashing out as Manchester City stayed on course for a domestic double.

Reuters

Updated:April 15, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Manchester City had won the Women's FA Cup in 2017. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City advanced to a Women's FA Cup final after Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson scored a stoppage time own goal in the semi-final on Sunday.

Sweden international Eriksson sliced the ball into her own net while attempting to clear Demi Stokes' hopeful cross in the 92nd minute to send the holders crashing out of the competition.

Nick Cushing's side next take on West Ham United who reached the final of the tournament for the first time with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Reading after the match finished 1-1 at Adams Park.

South Korea's Cho So-hyun struck the decisive spot kick after the sides could not be separated following extra time.

The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on May 4 where 2017 champions City will look to claim another trophy this season after their League Cup success earlier this year.

City are second behind Arsenal in the FA Women's Super League with 44 points.
