Women's Football in Spain Gains Professional Status, Minimum Labour Conditions to Come in Place

Spanish women's football (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Spanish football federation said the country's sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men's and women's futsal.

The top two women's football divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Spanish federation has announced.

The federation said Wednesday the country's sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men's and women's futsal.

The federation said the move is another step to promote the development of these competitions that until now were considered amateur soccer.

The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.

The federation said there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on minimum labour conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.

