Women's World Cup: Brazil Lose First Group Stage Match in 24 Years
Women's World Cup 2019: Caitlin Foord, Chloe Logarzo and an own goal from Monica Hickmann Alves helped Australia beat Brazil 3-2.
Australia now have three points from two matches at the Women's World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: Matildas)
Montpellier: Australia defeated Brazil in a dramatic and entertaining Women's World Cup clash to inflict on the Seleção their first group stage defeat since 1995, when they had lost to Japan 2-1.
On Thursday, Australia turned around their campaign that started with a shock 1-0 loss to Italy and beat Brazil, who were the favourites to top Group C, consisting of these three and Jamaica.
It was Monica Hickmann Alves' own goal that proved to be the fatal blow for Brazil as they never managed to get going in the second half after an upbeat show in the first.
After the match, all three of Brazil, Australia and Italy have three points. Brazil lead the group with a goal difference of 2, Italy are second with a goal difference of 1 while Australia are third with a goal difference of 0.
Brazil's star player Marta was back in the squad after missing their opener with an injury and she was the first one to find the back of the net.
In the 26th minute, Santos went down in the box under pressure from Kellond-Knight and Brazil were awarded a penalty, which Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checked and approved.
Marta comfortably slotted the ball home to give Brazil a 1-0 lead.
#BRA #BRA #BRA Q: Who is the first player to score in five different #FIFAWWC editions? A: Marta! #AUSBRA | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/n2h54FW0JD— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 13, 2019
Some 12 minutes later, Brazil's opening match hat-trick hero Cristiane Rozeira doubled their lead as she headed in a brilliant cross in the box from Debinha.
Australia were not the ones to back home and kept applying pressure on Brazil. Right at the death of half time, Caitlin Foord pulled one back for Australia when she tapped in the ball after sustained pressure on Brazilian back line.
At the start of the second half, Brazil made two changes according to which Marta and Formiga were replaced by Ludmila da Silva and Luana Bertolucci Paixao, respectively.
Despite the changes, Australia were sharper of the two teams and were rewarded for their persistence in the 58th minute. Chloe Logarzo scored the equaliser for Australia when she took a tough at the edge of the box and fired in a low shot to score the goal.
It was eight minutes later that Alves cracked under pressure. Catly shot a long ball over the top of Brazilian defence looking for Kerr. However, Kerr was in the offside position and Alves got her head to the ball and shot it straight into her own net. VAR had a look at the incident for an offside check but Australia were awarded the goal.
#AUS fans at 3-2! #AUSBRA | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/KYXPpBKY9E— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 13, 2019
Brazil failed to create too many chances to find their equaliser as Australia registered a historic victory at the Stade de la Mosson.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Disappointed With Washout But Decision is Sensible: Kohli
- Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
- Sonam Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm With This Dancing Pose, See Here
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 First Ride Review: Groomed and Grown!
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | 'Shikhar Will Be Missed In The Next Few Games' Says Sanjay Bangar
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s