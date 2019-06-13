Women's World Cup: Brazil Lose First Group Stage Match in 24 Years

Montpellier: Australia defeated Brazil in a dramatic and entertaining Women's World Cup clash to inflict on the Seleção their first group stage defeat since 1995, when they had lost to Japan 2-1.

On Thursday, Australia turned around their campaign that started with a shock 1-0 loss to Italy and beat Brazil, who were the favourites to top Group C, consisting of these three and Jamaica.

It was Monica Hickmann Alves' own goal that proved to be the fatal blow for Brazil as they never managed to get going in the second half after an upbeat show in the first.

After the match, all three of Brazil, Australia and Italy have three points. Brazil lead the group with a goal difference of 2, Italy are second with a goal difference of 1 while Australia are third with a goal difference of 0.

Brazil's star player Marta was back in the squad after missing their opener with an injury and she was the first one to find the back of the net.

In the 26th minute, Santos went down in the box under pressure from Kellond-Knight and Brazil were awarded a penalty, which Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checked and approved.

Marta comfortably slotted the ball home to give Brazil a 1-0 lead.

Some 12 minutes later, Brazil's opening match hat-trick hero Cristiane Rozeira doubled their lead as she headed in a brilliant cross in the box from Debinha.

Australia were not the ones to back home and kept applying pressure on Brazil. Right at the death of half time, Caitlin Foord pulled one back for Australia when she tapped in the ball after sustained pressure on Brazilian back line.

At the start of the second half, Brazil made two changes according to which Marta and Formiga were replaced by Ludmila da Silva and Luana Bertolucci Paixao, respectively.

Despite the changes, Australia were sharper of the two teams and were rewarded for their persistence in the 58th minute. Chloe Logarzo scored the equaliser for Australia when she took a tough at the edge of the box and fired in a low shot to score the goal.

It was eight minutes later that Alves cracked under pressure. Catly shot a long ball over the top of Brazilian defence looking for Kerr. However, Kerr was in the offside position and Alves got her head to the ball and shot it straight into her own net. VAR had a look at the incident for an offside check but Australia were awarded the goal.

Brazil failed to create too many chances to find their equaliser as Australia registered a historic victory at the Stade de la Mosson.