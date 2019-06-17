Take the pledge to vote

Women's World Cup: Chinese Goalkeeper Peng Shimeng Shines as China, Spain Qualify for Last 16

Women's World Cup 2019: China and Spain played out the tournament's second goalless draw as both of them qualified for the Round of 16.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri

Updated:June 17, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
Women's World Cup: Chinese Goalkeeper Peng Shimeng Shines as China, Spain Qualify for Last 16
Women's World Cup: Chinese goalkeeper Peng Shimeng made nine saves against Spain. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Le Havre: China's goalkeeper Peng Shimeng played the game of her life as she made as many as nine saves to help her team earn a goalless draw with Spain to qualify for the Women's World Cup Round of 16 as the third best placed team in Group B on Monday.

For Spain, they made it to the last 16 of the tournament for the first time in their history. But the scary news for them will be that they will probably be up against the USA in the next round.

While Spain have scored three goals in three games so far in the tournament, USA have scored 16 goals in two matches.

On the other hand, Germany finished on top of Group B after a 4-0 win over South Africa, who have bowed out of the tournament. Melanie Leupolz (14'), Sara Dabritz (29'), Alexandra Popp (40') and Lina Magull (58') scored the goals in Germany's win.

Spain were the far superior side in their match against China as they made repeated forays into the Chinese box. If not for the performance of Peng, Spain would have easily defeated China.

Spain had as many as 24 attempts to show with nine of them being on target and only six were blocked.

Spain's wastefulness is something that their coach will have to worry about for the next round. Spain play the country's usual passing game and are able to cut open defences a number of times but their wastefulness in front of the goal has cost them so far.

Spain have also struggled to break astute defences. They required a penalty against South Africa in their opener to get going while against Germany, they failed to find the back of the net.

This was the second straight match where they had no goal to show.

China, who finished runners-up of the Women's World Cup in 1999 where USA beat them 5-4 on penalties, were a far cry.

China did not have a single goal on target all match against Spain and their only shot was blocked by the Spanish defence.

