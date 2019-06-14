Women's World Cup: Italy Enter Last 16 After Cristiana Girelli Hat-trick Helps Italy Beat Jamaica 5-0
Women's World Cup 2019: Cristiana Girelli's hat-trick against Jamaica was the third of the tournament, which is taking place in France.
Cristiana Girelli became just the second Italian woman to score a World Cup hat-trick. (Photo Credit: Twitter/FIFA)
Reims: Cristiana Girelli fired Italy into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Friday with a controversial VAR-assisted hat-trick that helped see off hapless Jamaica 5-0 and put them top of Group C.
Italy join France and Germany in the knockout stages following the Juventus striker's treble and a late brace from Aurora Galli, which gives Milena Bertolini's side a perfect six points -- three more than both Australia and Brazil -- and puts them through with a game to spare.
However the penalty with which Girelli opened her tournament account caused controversy, with referee Anna-Marie Keighley pointing to the spot after a VAR check in the 10th minute for a what looked like a soft foul on Barabara Bonansea.
Girelli then missed the spot-kick, but Keighley allowed her to retake following another VAR check that Jamaica goalkeeper Sydney Schneider had encroached.
🇮🇹 I T A L I A 🇮🇹#JAMITA | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/z6fjaqk0Xq— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 14, 2019
The 29-year-old made no mistake the second time round -- two minutes after the original penalty was given -- before doubling Italy's lead 13 minutes later when she bundled home Bonansea's flick-on from a corner.
Girelli became just the second Italian woman to score a World Cup hat-trick just after the break when she beat Schneider to a looping cross.
Substitute Galli then completed the rout, first firing home a long-range effort in the 71st minute before neatly taking Manuela Giugliano's through ball and rounding Schneider to slot home the fifth 10 minutes later.
Later on Friday England look to join the Italians in the last 16 with a win over Argentina.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Batting Self-destructs Yet Again in Typical Fashion
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | De Villiers' Selection Would Have Set Difficult Precedent - Van der Dussen
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
- Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s