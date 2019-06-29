Women's World Cup: France Coach Admits 'Failure' as Hosts Get Knocked Out in Quarters
Women's World Cup 2019: A Megan Rapinoe double meant USA beat France 2-1 in the quarter-finals to end the hosts' journey.
France scored only once and were defeated at the hands of USA. (Photo Credit: Twitter/FIFA Women's World Cup)
Paris: France coach Corinne Diacre accepted that her team's campaign at the women's World Cup would go down as a "failure" but said she would not resign after the hosts were knocked out by the United States in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Les Bleus lost 2-1 to the holders in Paris, a Megan Rapinoe brace leaving them with too much to do before Wendie Renard pulled a goal back late on at the Parc des Princes.
"I am not the type to step down. The president (of the French Football Federation) showed confidence in me by giving me a long-term contract," Diacre said.
"The decision is up to him. I still feel that I have work to do."
France's women had been dreaming of emulating their men, who won the World Cup in Russia last year and also won the tournament as hosts back in 1998.
Diacre had been set the target of at least going to the final, but just like in 2015 they could not get beyond the last eight.
"Yes it's a failure in a footballing sense, we can't hide from that," Diacre said. "We are far from fulfilling our objective."
"I hope we won something else tonight and since the start of the tournament, which is peoples' hearts.
"We showed that despite everything we were not all that far away from beating the United States. I've never seen the USA finish with five at the back, but it's no consolation."
The French coach said her team paid the price for being caught out defensively in the build-up to the USA's early opening goal, but was left to lament having to come up against the best team in the world so soon.
From the moment the draw was made back in December, the two countries were on a collision course to meet in the quarter-finals, and France have now gone out of five successive major tournaments -- two World Cups, two European Championships and an Olympics -- in the last eight.
"We were still playing the USA tonight, even if I am not looking for excuses," she said.
"When you have to play them in the quarter-finals, it is not exactly a gift for the host nation."
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Maisie Williams Light Up Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Pre Wedding Celebrations
- Sexual Harassment-Accused Amr Warda Returns to Egypt Squad After Mo Salah Shows Solidarity
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
- This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s