Women's World Cup: Vivianne Miedema Record Brace Takes Netherlands Into Last 16

Valenciennes: Vivianne Miedema became the all-time top women's scorer of the Netherlands with 60 goals as they beat Cameroon 3-1 in their Group E match at the Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Miedema's twin strike in either half couple with a 48-minute goal from Dominique Bloodworth helped the Netherlands advance beyond the group stage for the second straight World Cup.

This is the first time in a Women's World Cup that the Netherlands have scored more than once in a match and they have also registered two straight wins in the competition for the first time.

The Netherlands joined France, Germany, Italy and England in the Round of 16.

For Cameroon, their campaign is all but over after losing their first two matches of the tournament.

The game was a cagey affair from the start where both teams had a couple of oppotunities at their feet but were unable to make it count.

It was in the 41st minute that there was life injected in the match when Miedema fired a superb diving header into the back of the net. It was a ctastrophic defensive error from Cameroom where they left Miedema way too much space in the middle.

On the right wing, a quick one-two ensued between Van de Sanden and Groenen and then the former put a brilliant ball in the centre. Miedema connected with it and put the Netherlands ahead.

Cameroon did not waste time in responding as just two minutes later, their No.9 Gabrielle Onguene was on the board after a tight and brilliant finish.

It was a long ball that dealt the blow as Van Veenendaal was unable to get to the ball before Onguene. With the ball ahead of her, the Cameroon striker headed the ball away from the onrushing goalkeeper and slotted the ball home from a very tight angle to bring her team level before the half time itself.

The second half began perfectly for the Netherlands as Bloodworth put them ahead in the 48th minute.

The Netherlands were awarded a free kick near the box. In a bid to surprise their opponents, Groenen ran in the empty space on the right before the ball was kicked and Spitse smartly played a short ball to her. Groenen whipped a low ball into the box and it bounced off a Cameroon defender into the path of Bloodworth, who made no mistake.

Cameroon tried hard after the second goal and they had their best chance in the 81st minute when Onguene put Henriette Akaba in a brilliant position. Onguene beat Bloodworth to lay the ball for Akaba in the box but her shot was deflected narrowly wide of the post.

Just four minutes after this big Cameroon chance, the Netherlands and Miedema dealt the killing blow with the third goal. Miedema cut inside from the left with the ball and nutmegged a Cameroon defender to find the back of the net and book their place in the last 16.