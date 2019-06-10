English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women's World Cup: Dogged Argentina Hold Japan to Goalless Draw
Women's World Cup 2019 saw its first goalless draw as Argentina took on Japan in Paris.
Japan, 2015 Women's World Cup finalists, were held to a 0-0 draw by Argentina. (Photo Credit: FIFA)
Paris: Japan failed to break down a determined and well-organised Argentine defence in Paris on Monday in the first goalless draw of the women's World Cup.
Japan, finalists in 2015 and winners in 2011, enjoyed almost two thirds of possession, but only forced two saves from goalkeeper Vanina Correa.
Argentina's women, who have never won a match at the World Cup, managed three tame late strikes, none of which tested Ayaka Yamashita.
The result leaves both teams on one point in Group D, behind England who beat Scotland on Sunday.
