Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Women's World Cup: Scotland Hopes in Disarray After Japan Register 2-1 Win

Women's World Cup 2019: Mana Iwabuchi and Sugawasa scored both of Japan's goals in the first half as they beat Scotland 2-1 to go on top of Group D.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:June 14, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Women's World Cup: Scotland Hopes in Disarray After Japan Register 2-1 Win
2015 Women's World Cup runner-up Japan registered their first win of the 2019 edition. (Photo Credit: Twitter/FIFA Women's World Cup)
Loading...

Japan beat Scotland 2-1 in their second Women's World Cup 2019 match in Rennes on Friday and put behind a disappointing start to the campaign and stayed on course to make it past the group stage.

For Scotland, on the other hand, it was all over at this year's tournament as they lost their second straight match, following their opening 2-1 loss to England.

Japan, who were held 0-0 by Argentina in their World Cup opener, came out all guns blazing against Scotland as they recognised the need to win this match and get some goal difference in their favour.

Japan and England were the favourites to advance from Group D but Japan's opening draw threw the group open. However with this win, Japan are now on top of the table with four points, England are second with three and Argentina third with one.

England and Argentina will take on each other later in the day.

It provided for a great visual when after winning the match, all the Japanese players lined-up in front of their supporters and bowed to acknowledge their support.

Women's World Cup - Japan v Scotland-Reuters

(Photo Credit: Reuters)

Japan are the 2011 World Cup winners and runner-up in 2015 but after the first two matches, they have looked far from convincing even as they had a bright start in the first half on Friday.

Japan deployed their build-up play smartly early on as they used the wings and put pressure on Scotland to peg them behind. Scotland came into the match after an encouraging second half performance against England but they were pressurised early on by Japan and the Asian nation reaped rewards in the 23rd minute.

Mana Iwabuchi scored a brilliant goal after she was left quite a bit of space on the left edge of the box. She took a calm touch on the ball after receiving it and fired it home with power that took it well beyond the Scottish goalkeeper.

Post the goal, Japan stayed forward even more as Scotland struggled to get anything going in their favour. In the 31st minute, Scotland even had to clear the ball off the line to keep themselves in the game.

In the 36th minute, Sugasawa made a darting run in the box and Corsie lightly pulled her shirt at which point the Japanese went down. The referee took no time and straightaway pointed at the penalty spot.

Sugawasa stepped up and slotted in comfortably to put Japan 2-0 up. Japan came close to adding a third just before half time when Hina Sugita hit the post. Scotland had a disastrous first half and their body language also did not show any sort of urgency.

However, all of that changed in the second half - Japan's intensity dropped off while Scotland picked up around the 70th minute mark.

Scotland came close in the 66th minute but it was in the 78th minute when they banged the door. Scotland were gifted a free kick near the byline on the right and Weir swung in the cross near the far post. Japan failed to clear the ball and Cuthbert shot on goal but at the woodwork.

After keeping incessant pressure on Japan, Lana Clelland pulled one back for Scotland as she found herself in a lot of space with the ball that was gifted to her by Ichise. She fired in a brilliant long-ranger to get Scotland back in the game but it eventually turned out to be the same story for Scotland - a good second half showing but nothing out of it.

This was Japan's sixth straight win against a European opposition in the Women's World Cup.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram