Women's World Cup Winner Jill Ellis Perfect for England, 'And Pay Her Same as Southgate'

Jill Ellis (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Former England international Eni Aluko endorsed Jill Ellis as the best option to become the next head coach of England women's team.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
London: Jill Ellis, who led the United States to the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles, was Sunday hailed as the ideal candidate to take charge of the England women's team and should be paid the same as Gareth Southgate, the men's team coach, said a former player.

Ellis was endorsed by former England international Eni Aluko as the best coach to replace Phil Neville who will leave his position when his contract expires in July 2021.

"I think the only problem would be with Jill Ellis is the contract she's probably going to command is going to be very, very high and it's whether the FA are willing to invest that amount of money," Aluko, who played over 100 times for the national team, told Sky Sports.

"I'm talking about commensurate to what Gareth Southgate's paid. They're coming from that equal-pay expectation. So I think the contractual issue will be a big one."

Neville's deal was set to take in the Women's European Championship, but UEFA's confirmation of the tournament being delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus crisis means he will no longer be in the hotseat for it.

Loading