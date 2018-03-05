Won't Back Down from Challenge of Replacing Wenger: Thierry Henry

One of the best attacking players to have worn the red of Arsenal, Thierry Henry is not willing to back down from the challenge of replacing his former boss Arsene Wenger in the Gunners dugout.Wenger’s future at the club has been the subject of a lot of discussion in recent months, and the pressure has intensified as Arsenal capitulated against Brighton in the Premier League. That was preceded by two morale crushing defeats at the hands of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and in the Premier League.The former Frenchman is currently the assistant manager to Belgium’s manager Roberto Martinez, though remains a strong supporter of Wenger, who brought him to Arsenal.When asked if he would take over the mantle should there be a chance, Henry said on Sky Sports, "Listen, I'm a competitor, you don't back down from a challenge."We are hypothetically speaking before people jump ahead of everything, but I have never backed down from a challenge since I was young.”"When I arrived at Arsenal, I was told 'Why are you outside of the box, you will never score goals?' with my position being on the left or whatever it was. You don't back down from a challenge, you always think that you can.”"When I came back to play for Arsenal, everybody, all my friends were saying, 'It can only tarnish your legacy, why are you going back there?'The former Arsenal captain, who earlier admitted that it would be a dream come true to coach his former team did in fact try his hand with the U-18 side, but had to step away soon after Wenger wasn’t in favour of him juggling coaching and TV punditry.Henry won two league titles and three FA Cups and claimed the Golden Boot on four occasions under Wenger, and is adamant that the Frenchman must decide whether or not the time is right for him to walk away.