World Champions Germany to Miss Mesut Ozil and Thomas Mueller Against Brazil
Germany striker Thomas Mueller along with midfielders Mesut Ozil and Emre Can will miss Tuesday's friendly against Brazil in Berlin, the German Football Association (DFB) has said.
Mesut Ozil (Image: Germany/Twitter)
Germany striker Thomas Mueller along with midfielders Mesut Ozil and Emre Can will miss Tuesday's friendly against Brazil in Berlin, the German Football Association (DFB) has said.
Mueller, 28, and Arsenal playmaker Ozil both featured in Germany's high tempo 1-1 friendly draw with Spain on Friday, with the Bayern Munich forward scoring the equaliser to cancel out Rodrigo Moreno's early opener.
"Thomas Mueller and Mesut Ozil will not travel with the squad to Berlin," the DFB said on their official Twitter account.
Can, 24, was ruled out of the Spain match with a back injury and has returned to Premier League side Liverpool after failing to recover in time for the Brazil clash.
"With ongoing back problems leaving him without a chance of playing against Brazil on Tuesday, Emre Can has returned home today. Get well soon!," DFB tweeted on Saturday.
The national team's governing body also said that Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who missed the Spain game following the birth of his son on Thursday, had rejoined the squad.
Holders Germany have been drawn in Group F at the World Cup in June, along with Mexico, South Korea and Sweden.
