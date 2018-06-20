English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
World Cup Cameo Propels 'Cute' Iceland Midfielder to Viral fame
By end-Saturday Gislason's following on the social media website had grown to 250,000, topping a half million by Tuesday, well over the 330,000-strong population of Iceland.
A General view during the opening ceremony of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
Russia: A blonde Iceland midfielder has become a social media sensation, attracting more admirers than the population of Iceland after a cameo role in the 1-1 World Cup draw with Argentina.
Rurik Gislason came on as a second-half substitute on Saturday to win admirers worldwide purring over his cool Nordic looks.
Before the 30-year-old was introduced to help hold Lionel Messi and co. at bay, his Instagram account had a respectable 30,000 followers.
By end-Saturday Gislason's following on the social media website had grown to 250,000, topping a half million by Tuesday, well over the 330,000-strong population of Iceland.
"How is it possible to be this cute?" a popular Brazilian actress Gabriela Lopes wondered to her Instagram fans.
On Twitter the hashtag #sexyrurik has been trending, with many of the posts originating from South America.
An Argentinian travel agency shared his picture after the game to advertise trips to the Nordic island.
"Girls, who's in?" it drooled.
Gislason, who plays for German second division outfit Sandhausen and has a side line in clothes modelling, has yet to reply to a request for comment by AFP.
Also Watch
Rurik Gislason came on as a second-half substitute on Saturday to win admirers worldwide purring over his cool Nordic looks.
Before the 30-year-old was introduced to help hold Lionel Messi and co. at bay, his Instagram account had a respectable 30,000 followers.
By end-Saturday Gislason's following on the social media website had grown to 250,000, topping a half million by Tuesday, well over the 330,000-strong population of Iceland.
"How is it possible to be this cute?" a popular Brazilian actress Gabriela Lopes wondered to her Instagram fans.
On Twitter the hashtag #sexyrurik has been trending, with many of the posts originating from South America.
An Argentinian travel agency shared his picture after the game to advertise trips to the Nordic island.
"Girls, who's in?" it drooled.
Gislason, who plays for German second division outfit Sandhausen and has a side line in clothes modelling, has yet to reply to a request for comment by AFP.
Also Watch
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Monday 18 June , 2018 Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- When Will You Die? Google Answers
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out of Training, Sets Alarm Bells Ringing
- This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana With a Friend Is Going Viral
- 3rd ODI: Record-breaking England Rout Australia to Seal ODI Series Win