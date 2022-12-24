World Cup Final Referee Debunks Claims Lionel Messi's Second Goal Should Have Been Disallowed

Argentina did manage to get the better of France in the final battle to win the FIFA World Cup for the third time. However, Argentina’s World Cup triumph has not been bereft of controversy.

The French media, following Argentina’s final victory, claimed that Lionel Messi’s second goal should have been disallowed as two substitutes were on the pitch before the ball could cross the goal line. More than 200,000 football fans have already signed a petition for the final match to be replayed.

ALSO READ| ‘Some of The Pictures I Saw…: FIFA World Cup Winner Blasts Argentine Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Now, Szymon Marciniak, the referee for the Qatar World Cup final match, has finally opened up on the matter. The Polish referee categorically refuted all the claims and stood by his decision. “The French did not mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal,” Marciniak pointed out while holding a picture of the French infringement during the 2022 World Cup summit clash.

Marciniak had previously officiated matches in the Europa League, Champions League and UEFA World Cup qualifiers in the early 2010s. He was also in charge of three fixtures at the Euro 2016 and two matches at the 2018 Russia World Cup. In club football, the 41-year-old featured in the 2018 UEFA Super Cup encounter between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Coming back to Qatar World Cup, Argentina’s controversial goal in the final battle occurred in the 108th minute. French custodian Hugo Lloris saved Lautaro Martinez’s shot but Messi made no mistake in slotting home a rebound from close range.

Previously, the Argentine skipper successfully converted from the spot to earn a 1-0 lead for the Albiceleste in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria gave a two-goal cushion to his team after the Argentine winger found the back of the net 13 minutes later.

However, France scripted an incredible comeback in the game as Kylian Mbappe scored two late goals to keep his side alive in the contest. The 24-year-old completed his hat-trick in the extra-time and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker scored the second equalizer for the Les Bleus.

Mbappe’s heroics ultimately went in vain as Argentina won via a tie-breaker to claim their third World Cup title. Messi scored seven goals and registered three assists to win his second Golden Ball award of his career.

Read all the Latest Sports News here