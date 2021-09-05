World Cup Qualifier CONMEBOL Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Seeking to avenge their 2020 Copa America final loss, Brazil face Argentina in an action-packed clash in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier CONMEBOL group match. The two South American giants are undefeated in the group matches so far, with Brazil leading the group with a perfect seven wins in seven matches, whereas the Albiceleste have won four matches and drawn three so far. However, one nation’s unbeaten streak may come to an end unless the fixture ends in a draw. The rivalry has only grown as Lionel Messi’s Argentina take on Neymar’s Brazil in a thrilling fixture in the World Cup qualifiers. Fans here can get the details as to When, Where and How to watch the BRA vs ARG live match streaming online and TV Telecast. Fans can also know the BRA vs ARG predicted XI as well.

World Cup Qualifier CONMEBOL Brazil vs Argentina: Team News, Injury Update

For Brazil, Coach Tite has called in a few stars back to the Brazil squad, including Dani Alves, Hulk and Miranda. While the three veterans are still playing regular action, Tite could strengthen their squad by playing the veterans who could pose a real threat to Argentina in the clash. Striker Roberto Firmino picked up an injury and will be unavailable for the clash.

For Argentina, Paulo Dybala is back in the squad along with Nicolas Gonzalez. Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa also were called and made an impact by scoring goals in the clash against Venezuela. Coach Scaloni will look to strengthen their defence against Brazil’s numerous attacking options.

Brazil vs Argentina probable XI:

Brazil Predicted Starting line-up: Weverton (GK), Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Gabriel Barbosa

Argentina FC Predicted Starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

What time is the World Cup Qualifier CONMEBOL Brazil vs Argentina kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 12:30 AM IST at Corinthians Stadium.

What TV channel will show the World Cup Qualifier CONMEBOL Brazil vs Argentina match?

The World Cup Qualifier CONMEBOL matches will not be broadcasted in India.

How can I stream the World Cup Qualifier CONMEBOL Brazil vs Argentina fixture?

The match between Brazil and Argentina will not be live-streamed in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here