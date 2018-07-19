World Cup Winner Raphael Varane Plays Down Sergio Ramos Comparisons

France’s World Cup winning defender Raphael Varane refuses to be compared to his club teammate Sergio Ramos. The 25-year old, who has a total of 16 titles to his name after France’s second World Cup win has forged a strong defensive partnership with Ramos at Real Madrid. Varane, who joined Real Madrid at the age of 18, together with Ramos has been part of a squad that have won four Champions League titles in five years."It drives me mad when they ask me to be like Sergio Ramos. Do they ask him to be like another player? They accept him just the way he is, he's Ramos,” Varane told the French newspaper L’Equipe.Varane is the fifth player in history to have completed a World Cup and Champions League double in the same year, after legends like Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Christian Karembeu and Roberto Carlos.Varane, who scored at the World Cup against Uruguay in the quarter-finals, also revealed that he always stands up to be counted in the dressing room and is a leader in the teams he plays for."When it's time to talk, there I am. At half-time in the World Cup Final it was me who told my teammates to be positive, that we were winning 2-1 and that the tough first half was behind us now," he added.Staying on the topic of the France team, Varane spoke very highly of the teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and compared him to a monster."I've met other aliens but I think this is the first time I've met a young one!"