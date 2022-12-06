World Cup's 'Sexiest Fan' Ivana Knoll Celebrates Croatia's Victory Against Japan With Sushi

FIFA World Cup’s “sexiest fan” Ivana Knoll is now the most popular person in Doha after her beloved team Croatia beat Japan and advanced to the quarter-finals. She shared a clip on Instagram, not only celebrating the victory of her favourite team but also trolling the opposition by eating sushi. She can be seen dressed in her famous red and white chequered outfit as she smiles into the camera with a plate of sushi in front of her. The 30-year-old captioned it, “Only sushi is on today’s menu.”

This is not the first match that the former Miss Croatia has attended during the FIFA World Cup 2022. She had in fact been swarmed by fans in stadiums throughout the tournament, ever present in several plunging outfits bearing Croatia’s red and white chequered coat of arms. Knoll had made headlines in Qatar for her outfits which are rather unusual for the conservative Gulf nation. However, she was seen posing again in her country’s colours during the Round of 16 between Croatia and Japan. Before the match began, she was also seen posing with Japanese fans and was engaged in numerous press interviews after the match, reported UK Sports.

Croatia won against Japan by 3-2 on penalties, after being tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time. Knoll’s beloved team won the first penalty shootout at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and has now progressed to the quarter-finals in Qatar. Meanwhile, the Asian powerhouse missed three spot kicks during the shootout while Croatia only missed one.

Five-time champions Brazil have also progressed into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Tuesday after winning against South Korea. Brazil won with a score of 4-1 in their Round of 16 encounters. The 2018 runners-up Croatia will now be facing the World Cup favourites. The quarter-finals match is set to take place on December 9 at 8:30 P.M.

