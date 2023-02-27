'Worst Chelsea Coach in History': Fans Urge To Sack Graham Potter After Defeat In London Derby

Chelsea fans went outrageous after the London giants, on Sunday, digested their ninth defeat in the ongoing Premier League season, falling short of Tottenham Hotspur, who won the highly-anticipated derby 2-0.

Following another humiliating result, the Blues’ current manager Graham Potter garnered massive backlash with the supporters urging the club officials to sack him immediately.

Chelsea, who finished third in the previous season, is currently reeling at the tenth spot in this year’s Premier League standings with just 31 points in 24 games so far.

As Chelsea’s poor form continues to worry the fans, they vented out their frustration on social media, saying Potter should be ousted from his position mid-season.

Tagging Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, a fan voiced his opinion about sacking Graham Potter. In addition, he asked to bring former manager Thomas Tuchel back.

Sack Graham Potter now @todd_boehly . Bring #Tuchelback. Worst season I have seen as a @ChelseaFC fan.— Janardan das (@Jd17700) February 27, 2023

Another fan highlighted Potter’s lack of engagement in an ongoing match, saying, “It is another Graham Potter issue I can’t accept. Whenever there is a break in play, opposition coaches utilise that period to top up players with tactical instructions. Potter is there standing around speaking to no one. It is inexcusable.”

Another Graham Potter issue I can’t accept. Whenever there is a break in play, opposition coaches utilise that period to top up players with tactical instructions. Potter is there standing around speaking to no one!! Inexcusable. @Matt_Law_DT @SJohnsonSport @liam_twomey #cfc— Beez (@Smashedthatflop) February 27, 2023

A fan, irked with Chelsea’s long-persistent poor form, made a stern remark saying, “Graham Potter has nothing to offer Chelsea FC. The board should be aware of this already.”

Graham Potter has nothing to offer @ChelseaFC the board should be aware of this already.— WATER (@MojeedAbeeb) February 27, 2023

A user referred to Graham Potter’s post-match presser after Sunday’s London derby and tweeted, “It’s the same thing week in and week out, to say players did their best when in reality they were poor and the majority underperforming.”

Forget the actual performance of the team & the result, the post interview of Graham Potter is what makes me more angry. It’s the same thing week in week out, to say players did their best when in reality they were poor & the majority under performing.— Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) February 27, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

It's 27th February, 2023 and Graham Potter is still our coach. Ok— Evans (@coolest_evans) February 27, 2023

Can we please have much less Graham Potter news, like, just nothing unless it’s the news he’s sacked? Cheers Fab.— Chop (@TweetingChop) February 27, 2023

Graham Potter was appointed as the Chelsea manager following the departure of Thomas Tuchel, who left the club in September last year.

Before coming to London, Potter enjoyed a commendable spell as the manager of Brighton, which resulted in him getting a job offer at Stamford Bridge. Since his arrival, Chelsea has managed to win just five Premier League matches.

They also failed to make a promising start to the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, being defeated by Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 fixtures.

In an effort to strengthen their squad, Chelsea spent more than £250 million to sign seven fresh faces during the January transfer window. Although, the transfers haven’t yet made any impact on their performance. Looking at Sunday’s big match, Chelsea might enjoy more possession than their London rivals, Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane’s goals in the second half sealed the deal for Tottenham.

