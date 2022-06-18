WU23 Three-Nations Tournament: Blue Tigresses to Participate in Sweden

The Indian senior women’s national team will be travelling to Sweden for an exposure trip to participate in the WU23 three-nations tournament. They will play against Sweden and USA, both of which are to be played in Sweden from June 22-28.

Suren Chettri (the head coach of the U20 Women’s team and Indian Arrows Women’s team) is going to lead the camp as an interim head coach.

The 23-member Indian contingent is currently in a training camp in Pune from June 13 onwards.

Fixtures

June 22, 2022: Sweden vs India, 9.30PM (IST)

June 25, 2022: India vs USA, 6.30PM (IST)

The 23-member squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

DEFENDERS: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Arifa Sayed

MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Santosh

FORWARDS: Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dular Marandi.

