Xavi Hernandez Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'I'm Feeling Ok'

Barcelona legend and Qatar's Al Sadd SC coach Xavi Hernandez tested positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Saturday. Xavi news came on the day when the club officially returns to competition.

Al Sadd SC play Al Khor in the Qatar Stars League on Saturday and Xavi said, "Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition."

Al Sadd SC reserves' coach David Prats will fill in on behalf of Xavi as head of the technical staff.

Xavi said his test came following the league's testing process.

"A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last Covid-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.

"I'd like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in @qsl, @qfa and @alsaddsc for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.

"Take care and see you soon on the football pitch," Xavi further said.

Almost 4 percent of Qatar's 2.75 million people have had coronavirus, with 108,638 cases reported since the start of the pandemic giving the tiny Gulf state one of the highest per capita total infection rates.

However the Gas-rich country has reported just 164 deaths meaning it has one of the world's lowest virus death rates and 105,420 people have recovered from Covid-19, according to official statistics.

