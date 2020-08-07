Yaya Toure to Play in India? FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and 2 Other ISL Teams Confirm Offer: Report

Manchester City legend and former Ivory Coast mid-fielder, Yaya Toure might just play in India.

Several Indian football teams have received an offer to sign Toure, according to a report in TOI.

Toure's representatives Harcus Consultancy Group, have offered the 37-year-old's services, albeit for an annual deal worth around $1.5 million (Rs 11.25 crore approx.). Toure reportedly earned £230,000 (approx. Rs 2.07 crore) a week when he played in the sky blue at the Etihad stadium.

TOI reports that Toure may just be willing to accept one-third of that amount, due to the financial limitations of teams in the view of the coronavirus pandemic, and would settle for offers closer to $500,000 (approx. 3.75 crore).

"We were a bit surprised that a player of his calibre wanted to come to India. We also expected his salary to be quite high, so we didn't pursue him," said Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's director of footballt old TOI.

Just like FC Goa, Bengaluru FC also received a similar proposal.

“Yaya Toure has been offered to us by Harcus (Consultancy). I got the message on Linkedin and three others from my team have it too. I have not responded, nor has the gentleman done a follow-up,” said Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane told TOI.

It was also reported that two other ISL clubs were contacted for a possible move to the Indian Super League.

Interestingly, Mumbai City FC were recently acquired by the City Football Group, who also own Manchester City, and can bring their former player to the Islanders like they done for David Villa with stints in New York FC and Melbourne City FC.

India's premier football league currently has a salary cap of Rs 16.5 crore, but deals involving 'marquee players' are not generally included. Recently it was also reported that Mumbai City and ATK-Mohun Bagan have wanted to remove this salary cap.

Yaya Toure has represented the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City after which he left for Olympiakos and then moved to China with Qingdao Huanghai. Toure was also recently pictured training with League Leyton Orient in England.