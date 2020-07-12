YKH vs SND Dream11 Team Prediction J League Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Yokohama FC (YKH) will be up against Vegalta Sendai (SND) on Sunday, July 12. The J League Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai fixture will commence from 2:30 PM. In the previous outing, played on July 8, Yokohama FC faced Kashiwa Reysol and won the match with a 3-1 scoreline. On the other hand, Vegalta Sendai failed to keep a clean sheet as they lost the match 1-2 to Urawa Red Diamond. So far in the league, both teams have played a total of three matches out of which they have both managed to score four points each.

YKH vs SND Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai J League Dream11 Team

J League YKH vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai Captain: Koki Saito

J League YKH vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai Vice Captain: Hiroto Yamada

J League YKH vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai Goalkeeper: Y Obata

J League YKH vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai Defenders: M Tashiro, K Hoshi, Y Kobayashi

J League YKH vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai Midfielders: K Saito, K Sekiguchi, T Matsuura, K Shiihashi

J League YKH vs SND Dream 11 Prediction, Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai Strikers: K Ichimi, K Saito, H Yamada

YKH vs SND J League Yokohama FC Probable XI vs Vegalta Sendai: Yuji Rokutan; Kyowaan Hoshi, Masakazu Tashiro, Yuki Kobayashi; Kensuke Sato; Maguinho, Takuya Matsuura, Tasuki Seko, Takaaki Shichi; Kazunari Ichimi, Koki Saito

YKH vs SND J League Vegalta Sendai Probable XI vs Yokohama FC: Yuma Obata; Takahiro Yanagi, Jung-Ya Kim, Kyohei Yoshino, Ryutaro lio; Takuma Hamasaki, Keiya Shiihashi, Kunimitsu Sekihuchi; Alexandre Guedes, Shuhei Akasaki, Hiroto Yamada