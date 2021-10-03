CHANGE LANGUAGE
Yoane Wissa Strikes Late to Give Brentford 2-1 Win at West Ham

Yoane Wissa wins it for Brentford FC (Twitter)

Yoane Wissa scored in stoppage time at West Ham to lead Brentford to a 21 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

Yoane Wissa scored in stoppage time at West Ham to lead Brentford to a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Sunday. Jarrod Bowen thought he had scrambled West Ham a draw with a low finish for his first goal in 15 league games in the 80th minute, canceling out Bryan Mbeumos 20th minute-opener for Brentford.

But then Lukasz Fabianski parried Pontus Janssons header from Mathias Jensens whipped free kick, and Wissa rushed onto the ball to clinch the win.

Brentford moved up to seventh in its first season in the Premier League with 12 points from seven games. West Ham has 11 points.

first published:October 03, 2021, 22:29 IST