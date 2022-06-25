You are Here to Play Football, Not Film it: Bruno Fernandes Lashes Out at Manchester United's Fred and Allex Telles

Footage of Manchester United footballer Bruno Fernandes screaming at his teammates Fred and Allex Telles to get away from the cameras and go onto the training pitch has become viral.

The foul-mouthed outburst of the midfielder was recorded by the two teammates who were shooting at the club’s Carrington training camp. Fernandes told the duo to stop filming and urged them to focus on football.

The footage was captured when Telles was filming a video – ‘A day in the life’ of professional football players for the Brazilian football marketing agency O Clube Football. Telles and Fred were both loitering in the parking lot of the training ground which made Fernandes rant at them in Portuguese. “You are here to play football, not film it,” he said.

Bruno Fernandes drives himself and others around him to set high standards. Since the video has emerged, many on social media interpreted it as another indication of the midfielder’s leadership abilities.

He has worn the captain’s armband and stepped up as United’s leader on several occasions. The role might turn out to be his on a more permanent basis in the future with doubts being raised over Harry Maguire’s position as club captain.

The 27-year-old Fernandes is primarily known for his beautiful footwork and technical ability, but his aggression and passion for the game have resulted in fierce clashes in the past. Coaches evidently love Fernandes’ hot-headed temperament, and he is no stranger to tirades directed at teammates. Prior to his departure to Manchester, Fernandes recorded a furious voice message, blasting the performances of his teammates at Sporting CP in Porugal

Bruno Fernandes had a difficult 2021-22 season, playing alongside a lot of lackluster teammates, with his productivity dropping to 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances. He has, however, shone for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting, finding the net on 28 occasions and setting up another 19 for teammates during the 2020-21 season.

