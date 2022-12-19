'You Are World Champion'- Sports Legends Share Heartfelt Messages for Messi after World Cup Victory

Lionel Messi-led Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy after a nail-biting final against France at the Lusail stadium, Qatar on December 18 (Sunday).

In one of the greatest finals in tournament history, Argentina surged to top in penalty shoot-out. Throughout the match, the ball was majorly to Argentina’s side but it was magical show France’s Kylian Mbappe who made a hat-trick and eventually led the match to finish 3-3 after extra time.

In penalty shootout, Emiliano Martinez came up big as he saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target, eventually leading Argentina to win over France by 4-2. Argentina had taken up a good lead of 2-0 in the match time but Mbappe added all thrill to the finale as his brace within 97 seconds led the match to 2-2 at Full Time.

However, Messi’s magic once again ruled on the ground as in the 108th minute of the extra time, he scored the third goal for Argentina but Mbappe again had different plans. The France star cancelled it again with a penalty in the 118th to make it an all-time nerve-wrenching Finale.

While, the heartbeats were fast during the penalty shoot-out, it was the Argentine substitute Gonzalo Montiel who held his nerves tight and sealed the victory with winning spot-kick.

35-year old Messi added another trophy to the cabinet, making his last World Cup match as special as it could be. After the victory, when Messi lifted the trophy, wishes from sports fraternity flooded the internet. Here’s a look at some of the messages shared for Messi and Argentina team.

Brazil’s ace footballer and legend Neymar congratulated Messi by sharing latter’s picture embracing the trophy with a caption, “Congratulations Brother"

Ronaldo Nazario, president of La Liga club Real Valladolid congratulated Messi, as he tweeted, “This guy’s football throws any rivalry to the corner. I saw a lot of Brazilians - and people from all over the world - rooting for Messi in this electrifying final. A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era.

Congratulations Messi!"

O futebol deste cara joga pra escanteio qualquer rivalidade. Vi muito brasileiro - e gente do mundo inteiro - torcendo pelo Messi nesta final eletrizante. Uma despedida à altura do gênio que, muito além de craque da Copa, capitaneou uma era. Parabéns, Messi! pic.twitter.com/djwuKJzexa — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) December 18, 2022

Tennis star Andy Murray hailed Messi as the ‘best athlete’ of all time.

Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man.— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 18, 2022

Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez called Messi the “world champion" as he tweeted, “Congratulations friend!

YOU ARE WORLD CHAMPION

Let them say what they want, you are and will be the best "

Feliciataciones amigo! 🏆 SOS CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDO 🤯 Que digan lo que quieran, sos y serás el mejor 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2tzjtzfPX0 — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) December 18, 2022

German footballer Mesut Ozil sent his wishes to the Argentines for lifting FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy.

Congratulations Argentina!!! 🇦🇷🏆— Mesut Özil (@M10) December 18, 2022

Top-notch basketball players like Trae young and LeBron James also hailed Messi as the “GOAT - Greatest of All Times"

MESSI 🫡🐐👏🏾👏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

As it was an edge-of the seat finale, here’s a look at tennis legend Serena Williams’ tweet which reflects what an iconic match it was between Argentina and France in Qatar.

Ok if I have a heart attack it’s cause I’m watching this #FIFAWorldCup— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 18, 2022

