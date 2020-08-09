'You Feel a Desire to Play in Them': South Korean Jung Wooyoung Feels Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadiums Are Amazing

South Korean footballer Jung Wooyoung stated that 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar look in top shape. Jung started his professional experience overseas, playing for clubs in Japan and China PR from 2011 to 2018 before joining Al Sadd of Qatar, where he is in his second season.

Having spent two years in the country that will host the next edition of the global showpiece, he is already well adapted to life in the Gulf.

"I never thought I'd love life here," he told FIFA.com "Everyone is friendly and that has helped me adapt to this new lifestyle. In fact, I was delighted to find some Korean restaurants in Qatar. That said, I still share traditional Qatari meals with club-mates when we have our training camps. I love eating lamb," he said.

With two of the eight Qatar 2022 stadiums already opened, Jung has had the chance to play in both of them.

"It's wonderful to drive by the stadiums. Right away you feel a desire to play in them. We had several games at the Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. It's amazing. I can imagine how the players who will be coming to the World Cup in two years' time are going to feel. I hope I'll be in top form then so that I can keep my spot in the national team and take part in this big tournament."

Jung has helped Al Sadd to win the Qatar Stars League, the Sheikh Jassim (Super) Cup and the Qatar Cup. The AFC Champions League, however, remains the team's ultimate goal.

"Unfortunately, luck hasn't been on our side at continental level. We exited at the semi-final stage in the last two editions, but we aim to go all the way and lift the trophy. I think our chances improved when it was confirmed that we'll play our remaining games in Doha and won't have to travel. We're determined to get back to winning things."

Having shared the dressing room at Al Sadd with Spanish legend Xavi Hernandez, who is now the team's head coach, Jung considers himself lucky.

"I remember I used to watch him when he played at the 2002 World Cup. I continued to watch him as one of the stars of Barcelona and Spain. He had a fantastic career. It was great playing alongside him at Al Sadd, where we learned a lot from him. He is a great person and has a bright future as a coach."