Younger Brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier Killed in Shooting in Toulouse

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier has been struck by a personal tragedy after his younger brother was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, the English club confirmed French media reports on the incident.

When emergency services arrived at 0300 GMT, the 26-year-old was injured in the abdomen and he later died in hospital, the fire service said.

A source close to the investigation said the gunman had fled.

The victim was Christopher Aurier, who plays for French fifth-division team Toulouse Rodeo.

He came through the youth academy at Lens like his older brother, an Ivorian international and former Paris Saint-Germain full-back, but failed to break through at the highest level.

"We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected," London club Tottenham said in a statement.





Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios also reached out to the footballer and said, "Stay strong bro."

Stay strong bro 😓❤️ https://t.co/bBiwgNfLR9 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 13, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)