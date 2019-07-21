Zinedine Zidane a 'Disgrace' over Gareth Bale Exit Comments: Agent
Gareth Bale's agent called Zinedine Zidane a 'disgrace' after the Real Madrid manager said that they are looking to sell the Wales star.
Gareth Bale's agent called Zinedine Zidane a 'disgrace' (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Gareth Bale's agent has branded Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane a "disgrace" after the Frenchman revealed that the La Liga giants were ready to offload the Wales star in a matter of days.
Zidane left Bale out of the Real squad for Saturday's 3-1 exhibition loss to Bayern Munich in Houston, and after the match he revealed he had been dropped because the club were "working on his departure", adding that he hoped it happens soon, "for everyone's sake".
"Zidane is a disgrace, he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told AFP.
Asked whether Bale is close to leaving Madrid, Barnett added: "We are working on it".
Bale has been frozen out in Madrid by Zidane despite helping his side to a Spanish title and four Champions Leagues since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur six year ago.
His brace, including a brilliant bicycle kick, sank Liverpool in the 2018 final, but he was shunted aside by Zidane as soon as he returned to the Real bench in early March.
After Zidane's reappointment, Bale played 90 minutes in just three of the remaining 11 matches, was left out completely four times and frequently substituted when he did play.
He was denied a chance to say goodbye at the end of last season when he was left on the bench in a 2-0 loss to Real Betis that saw Zidane's side submerged with boos and whistles.
However Zidane insists that his treatment of the 30-year-old forward "is nothing personal", even though Bale would be welcome at some of Europe's biggest clubs.
"There comes a time when things are done because they need to be done," Zidane added after the Bayern defeat.
"I've not got anything against him. We have to make decisions and change things, that's all there is to it.
"I don't know if this will happen in 24 or 48 hours' time. The situation will change and it's for the best for everyone."
Bale joined Real Madrid to much fanfare, a blockbuster transfer fee and a big salary that may prove to be an obstacle for all but the richest teams.
He has three seasons left on his deal and has been linked to Tottenham, Manchester United and Bayern.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Injured Shaw's Wait Continues, Rahul & Agarwal Called Up as Replacements
- Nach Baliye 9: Prince Breaks Down As Wife Yuvika Informs Salman Khan About His Brother's Death
- Carey Hopes Steve Waugh’s Presence Helps Transition to Red-ball Cricket
- Karan Patel Confirms Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: I'm Thankful to Ekta for Giving Me Raman Bhalla
- Hima Das Wins Fifth Gold of the Month as She Returns to 400m Event