Zinedine Zidane Sets Two Conditions to Become PSG's New Coach: Report

Zinedine Zidane is all set to join French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January if reports are to be believed. However, it is being said that Zidane has already laid out two interesting conditions to become PSG’s new manager. A report published by Le 10 Sport claims that Zidane would like to have PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi removed from his designation. It is also understood that Zidane has not totally ruled out his chances of becoming the head coach of France national football team.

Zidane has already expressed his desire to replace Didier Deschamps and become the new manager of the French football team. Deschamps’ current contract with the France football team is set to expire in December and Zidane is observing the developments closely.

However, Zidane’s plans might very well change if Deschamps renews his contract and signs a new deal with the national football team.

Zidane was heavily linked with PSG earlier this year in July when the Paris giants had decided to sack their then manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, things changed dramatically and PSG ended up appointing Christophe Galtier as Pochettino’s successor.

Zidane had opened up on his chances of joining PSG as the new coach at that point in time. A report published by Mirror claimed that the former Real Madrid coach, in an interview, expressed his interest to resume his managerial role. Though, Zidane did not reveal much about his destination.

“Am I still able to contribute things as a coach? Yes, many things, or I think at least some! I want to continue with that career because I still have the desire – it is my passion. I am 50 years old, fulfilled, I’m happy, that’s the most important thing,” the former French midfielder said during an interview to Telefoot.

The 50-year-old has not handled managerial responsibilities after severing his ties with Real Madrid a year back. He had guided the Los Blancos to three Champions League titles in his first spell. He also helped Real Madrid in clinching the prestigious La Liga titles twice during that period. Zidane was named FIFA’s best coach twice.

Zidane, during his remarkable stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, had managed to secure 174 wins, 53 draws in 174 matches across all the competitions.

