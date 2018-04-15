English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Target Again as Galaxy Douse Fire
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first full appearance for the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday to secure a battling 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.
BRIGEVIEW, IL - APRIL 14: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates his first half goal against the Chicago Fire at Toyota Park on April 14, 2018 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Imges/AFP JONATHAN DANIEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first full appearance for the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday to secure a battling 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.
Ibrahimovic took his MLS goals tally to three in three games after heading home a cross from former England and Chelsea star Ashley Cole on 45 minutes.
The former Manchester United and Sweden striker had made a dramatic arrival in MLS earlier this month, scoring twice on his debut in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles FC.
But Ibrahimovic had found the going harder last weekend as the Galaxy were well-beaten by Sporting Kansas City in a 2-0 loss.
However, the MLS giants responded with a battling performance against Chicago at a rainswept Toyota Park on Saturday.
Ibrahimovic's goal came on the stroke of half-time, when the forward glided into space in the area to meet Cole's cross from the left flank with a perfectly placed header that gave goalkeeper Richard Sanchez no chance.
Ibrahimovic was replaced 10 minutes from time as the contest grew increasingly niggly.
Three Galaxy players -- Romain Alessandrini, Perry Kitchen and Cole -- were cautioned along with Fire players Brandon Vincent and Alan Gordon.
The win lifts Galaxy into second place in the Western Conference standings with 10 points from six games.
