Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Target Again as Galaxy Douse Fire

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first full appearance for the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday to secure a battling 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.Ibrahimovic took his MLS goals tally to three in three games after heading home a cross from former England and Chelsea star Ashley Cole on 45 minutes.The former Manchester United and Sweden striker had made a dramatic arrival in MLS earlier this month, scoring twice on his debut in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles FC.But Ibrahimovic had found the going harder last weekend as the Galaxy were well-beaten by Sporting Kansas City in a 2-0 loss.However, the MLS giants responded with a battling performance against Chicago at a rainswept Toyota Park on Saturday.Ibrahimovic's goal came on the stroke of half-time, when the forward glided into space in the area to meet Cole's cross from the left flank with a perfectly placed header that gave goalkeeper Richard Sanchez no chance.Ibrahimovic was replaced 10 minutes from time as the contest grew increasingly niggly.Three Galaxy players -- Romain Alessandrini, Perry Kitchen and Cole -- were cautioned along with Fire players Brandon Vincent and Alan Gordon.The win lifts Galaxy into second place in the Western Conference standings with 10 points from six games.