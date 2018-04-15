GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Target Again as Galaxy Douse Fire

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first full appearance for the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday to secure a battling 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.

AFP

Updated:April 15, 2018, 12:41 PM IST
BRIGEVIEW, IL - APRIL 14: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates his first half goal against the Chicago Fire at Toyota Park on April 14, 2018 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Imges/AFP JONATHAN DANIEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Ibrahimovic took his MLS goals tally to three in three games after heading home a cross from former England and Chelsea star Ashley Cole on 45 minutes.

The former Manchester United and Sweden striker had made a dramatic arrival in MLS earlier this month, scoring twice on his debut in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles FC.

But Ibrahimovic had found the going harder last weekend as the Galaxy were well-beaten by Sporting Kansas City in a 2-0 loss.

However, the MLS giants responded with a battling performance against Chicago at a rainswept Toyota Park on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic's goal came on the stroke of half-time, when the forward glided into space in the area to meet Cole's cross from the left flank with a perfectly placed header that gave goalkeeper Richard Sanchez no chance.

Ibrahimovic was replaced 10 minutes from time as the contest grew increasingly niggly.

Three Galaxy players -- Romain Alessandrini, Perry Kitchen and Cole -- were cautioned along with Fire players Brandon Vincent and Alan Gordon.

The win lifts Galaxy into second place in the Western Conference standings with 10 points from six games.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
