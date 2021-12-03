Zlatan Ibrahimovic Picks This Footballer as GOAT and It is Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan’s Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked his greatest footballer of all time and it’s neither his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi nor Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Ibrahimovic, Brazilian great Ronaldo is the greatest of all time.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have been at the pinnacle of modern football for over a decade now and the two have won everything that is there to win. But for Ibrahimovic, the Brazilian Ronaldo still takes the number one place in the all-time greats list. Even though Ibrahimovic does not believe Messi to be the GOAT, he still rates Paris Saint Germain’s Argentine striker better than his eternal rival CR7.

When asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo during an interview with Corriere della Sera, he said, “Both are very strong. I say Messi also because we played together.”

Ibrahimovic was part of the Barca team during the 2009-10 season before leaving the club on a bitter note following a fall out with then Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. Reacting to the incident, Ibrahimovic had labelled the Spanish manager a ‘coward’. He did not stop there and had dragged Messi into the controversy as well by calling him Guardiola’s “pet”.

When Ibrahimovic was further pushed to go beyond Messi and Ronaldo and name his GOAT, he said, “Ronaldo ‘the Phenomenon’” was his favourite. The former Manchester United star also revealed that he used to imitate Ronaldo while growing up.

Ronaldo Nazario had forged a reputation for himself as the greatest finisher of all time during his stint with Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan. Ronaldo ended his illustrious career as a two-time Ballon D’or winner, a World Cup winner and 414 goals in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic also insisted that Robert Lewandowski deserved this year’s Ballon d’Or award ahead of Messi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.