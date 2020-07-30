FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He is Like 'Benjamin Button' after 2 Goals for AC MIlan in Win over Sampdoria

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said that he has 'always been young, never old' after his two-goal performance in AC Milan's 4-1 win over Sampdoria.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
Share this:

Irrepressible AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic likened himself to film character Benjamin Button after scoring twice in a 4-1 Serie A win at Sampdoria.

"People tell me I'm old and tired but I'm just getting warmed up," the 38-year-old Swede told Milan's TV channel after taking his tally to nine league goals since he returned for a second stint at the club in January.

"I'm like Benjamin Button, except I've always been young, never old," he added, referring to the main character in a 2008 Oscar-winning Hollywood movie about a man who ages in reverse.

After struggling in the first half of the season, Milan have lost only twice since Ibrahimovic's arrival.

"It's obvious that Ibra has been very important for our improvement, although it wasn't just his arrival, it was also the work we did in the previous months," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli, whose side are sixth in Serie A.

Ibrahimovic's contract expires at the end of the season and Pioli said it was up to the club directors to negotiate an extension.

"I can't do much about the financial side," he said. "(Ibrahimovic) tells me that he feels good, that he's happy, and he proves it with the work he does every day."

Loading