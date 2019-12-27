Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set for AC Milan Return: Reports

According to reports in the Italian media, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached an agreement to join AC Milan on an initial six-month contract.

AFP

Updated:December 27, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set for AC Milan Return: Reports
Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Milan: Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached an agreement to join AC Milan on an initial six-month contract, according to multiple reports in Italy on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic has accepted Milan's proposal and is ready to sign a deal to return to the former European giants within the next two days, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported.

Ibrahimovic will reportedly sign a six-month contract worth about three million euros ($3.3 million) with a renewal option for another year, linked to certain conditions such as goals and appearances.

The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The Swede should be available to coach Stefano Pioli as early as December 30, the date of the resumption of training at Milanello.

AC Milan are reeling after a 5-0 thrashing against Atalanta last weekend, their worst defeat in 21 years, and are struggling 11th in the Serie A table.

The team's first game after the winter break will be at home against Sampdoria on January 6.

It is hoped that Ibrahimovic will bring some leadership and a winning mentality to the locker room.

Milan club manager Zvonimir Boban, a former midfield great with the club, slammed "an embarrassing performance" against Atalanta.

"We will have to wake up and react. It will not be a good Christmas," said the Croatian.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances.

He also won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were both revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram