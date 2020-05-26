Zlatan Ibrahimovic Suffered Injury to Calf and Not Achilles Tendon: AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered from a calf injury and not ruptured his Achilles tendon as was initially reported, Serie A club AC Milan confirmed on Tuesday.

"AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimović has sustained an injury to his right soleus muscle during yesterday's training session," the club said in a statement.

"The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. The player will undergo a scan in ten days time," it added.

The club did not specify for just how long the 38-year-old would be unavailable for selection although according to certain reports in the Italian media reports, he could be facing four weeks on the sidelines even as Serie A looks set to potentially get underway again next month.

Ibrahimovic rejoined the seven-time European champions during this season's winter transfer window. He suffered a calf injury shortly after signing in January.

He returned to Italy two weeks ago from Sweden, where he had been training with Hammarby, in order to prepare for a possible return to action.

He was photographed arriving in Milan wearing a facemask and gloves before being driven to the team's training centre at Milanello.

The Swede then had to spend two weeks in quarantine before joining his teammates who resumed individual training last week. Group training got underway again on May 18.

The 38-year-old returned to Sweden on March 12 days after Serie A was suspended as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Italy and Europe.

Milan currently sit in 7th place on the Serie A table, 12th points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta.