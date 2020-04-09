FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Trains at Hammarby, Sparks Speculation on Future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

With Serie A suspended due to coronavirus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has started training with Swedish club Hammerby.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
Share this:

Stockholm: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is training with Swedish club Hammerby with the Serie A suspended due to coronavirus. Ibrahimovic, who plays for Italian club AC Milan, has been at his home in Sweden as football in Italy is suspended till April 13.

"I understand Zlatan was down and training today. But there is no major drama in this, he simply wants to keep going and asked if he could train with us. It is so much fun that he wants to train with us," Hammarby chairman Richard von Yxkull told Swedish news outlet Expressen.

The development has led to Italian media pointing out that Ibrahimovic might not renew his six-month contract at the end of the season. The former Sweden captain, who played 116 times before retiring in 2016, has earlier said that he would like to stay in football after ending his playing career as well.

"I want to learn something new about football, with a different angle. I will contribute from the sidelines, not on the pitch," he told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

Ibrahimovic had announced that he had become part owner at Hammarby in November 2019 while he was on his way out of United States club LA Galaxy. He eventually returned to AC Milan, with whom he had previously spent two seasons in 2010 and 2012 and won the Serie A title once.

Ibrahimovic's ownership of Hammarby, a rival of his boyhood club Malmo, irked supporters of the latter. Since then, his statue outside the club's stadium had been vandalised a number of times.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,135,668

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,577,445

    +59,485

  • Cured/Discharged

    348,111

     

  • Total DEATHS

    93,666

    +5,211
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres